Woman caught trying to smuggle SIM card into jail

A Jackson woman was caught smuggling a SIM card for a cell phone into the Hinds County jail to an inmate.

Kimberly Mosley was arrested after an investigation was conducted by Hinds County Deputies.

Deputies discovered the SIM card glued to a greeting card that she mailed to an inmate. A return address was used and investigators quickly identified and arrested Mosley.

Sheriff Mason said that the intended recipient in the jail had a cell phone in his possession. Mason says this is an ongoing investigation and that "Mosley is cooperating".

She will be charged with introducing contraband into a correctional facility, a felony.

