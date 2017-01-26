Woman caught trying to smuggle SIM card into jail - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Woman caught trying to smuggle SIM card into jail

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
HINDS COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A Jackson woman was caught smuggling a SIM card for a cell phone into the Hinds County jail to an inmate.

Kimberly Mosley was arrested after an investigation was conducted by Hinds County Deputies. 

Deputies discovered the SIM card glued to a greeting card that she mailed to an inmate. A return address was used and investigators quickly identified and arrested Mosley.

Sheriff Mason said that the intended recipient in the jail had a cell phone in his possession. Mason says this is an ongoing investigation and that "Mosley is cooperating".

She will be charged with introducing contraband into a correctional facility, a felony.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:53:35 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly