Senate passes 'Blue Lives Matter' bill - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Senate passes 'Blue Lives Matter' bill

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Source: WLBT archives Source: WLBT archives
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The senate passed a bill on Thursday called "Blue Lives Matter.

This bill says that criminal offenders who hurt a police officer, firefighter, or emergency medical worker will face stiff punishments under legislation passed today by the Senate.

This bill is called "Blue, Red and Med Lives Matter Act" and was passed in a 37-13 vote. It is now headed to the House for consideration.

“Mississippians have great respect for our men and women who risk their lives on the job every day,” Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves said. “Officers, firefighters and medical workers often face unknown dangers on the job. Anyone who commits a crime against these brave individuals should be punished to the fullest extent of the law.”

The bill allows prosecutors to seek more prison time or other punishments for any individual who harms a police officer, firefighter or emergency medical worker due to their employment as a first responder. If passed by the House, the bill would take effect July 1.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

