City of Jackson will kick-off major streets resurfacing project

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Mayor Tony T. Yarber, members of the Municipal Special Sales Tax Commission and Director of Public Works Jerriot Smash on Thursday, Jan. 26, announced the kick off of a multimillion dollar paving project to resurface the City of Jackson’s most-traveled streets.

They were joined by elected leaders, representatives of the business community and neighborhood associations during a news conference on Gallatin Street, the first street to be paved under the $4.5 million contract with Superior Asphalt Inc.

Sections of the following streets also will be paved:

  • Briarwood Road 
  • Greenway Drive 
  • McRaven Road 
  • Northside Drive 
  • Raymond Road 
  • Ridgewood Road

“The paving of Jackson’s busiest streets is not only important to residents who drive along the roadways, but it also is integral to the continued progress and economic development in the City,” said Mayor Tony T. Yarber. “For decades, Jackson’s infrastructure had been neglected. Our administration has made the comprehensive overhaul of the City’s roads, bridges, waterlines, and drainage a priority.”

The “Major Streets” Project is part of the long-term Infrastructure Master Plan and is also a component of the City’s ongoing Operation Orange Cone initiative. More than 60 streets in the City have been paved under Operation Orange Cone. 

For more information about Jackson’s 1 Percent projects, visit https://data.jacksonms.gov

