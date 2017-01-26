Rankin Co gun collector shot in home invasion - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Rankin Co gun collector shot in home invasion

RANKIN COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A Rankin County man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his legs in a home invasion around 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

The Rankin County Sheriff's office received a 911 call from Flowood Merit Health Hospital that a 61-year-old male victim had arrived at the emergency room with multiple gunshot wounds to the legs. Deputies were dispatched to the hospital as well as the victim's residence.

The victim, identified as Steven Butler, told deputies he was at his residence in bed when he heard a noise at the front door. He went to the door and was met by a man wearing a ski mask. 

The man entered the residence and demanded money from Butler.

Butler said he heard the voices of two other males speaking. He was then struck in the head with a pistol.

Butler was forced to open a gun safe where he keeps his weapons.  During the robbery, the victim was shot multiple times in his legs. It appears that approximately 30 weapons were taken.

"We believe it's 25 to 30 assorted weapons from AR-15's to 38 revolvers," Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said. 

Investigators said Butler told them, after the suspects left, he made his way outside and was able to climb into his vehicle and drive himself to the hospital.

"He had five gun shot wounds to the leg," Chief Investigator for RCSO, Dewayne Thorton said. "My last information, that I had, is that he is recovering well."

Sheriff Bryan Bailey said he wants to reassure the citizens of Rankin County that this was not a random act of violence. The victim was known to, at least one of the suspects, and was targeted because he was a firearms collector.

"We don't want those weapons to be on the street and ultimately be used in some other crime," District Attorney Michael Guest said. "That's one reason (why) the Sheriff's Department has contacted not only local but federal authorities."

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office has multiple investigators working the case.

The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force both are assisting in the investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office has developed numerous suspects and is gathering evidence they believe will lead to the arrest of these individuals.

