CONSIDER THIS: Shop Local

Local businesses are vital to local communities. They pay local taxes, hire local people, support local events, groups, churches, and schools.

So, it was good news this week for local businesses that starting February 1 Amazon will collect sales tax for products shipped to Mississippi.

Consider This:

I understand that it is convenient to sit at your computer or look at your phone to search for your next purchase and just click to order. But if a local business offers the same product at a comparable price as an online merchant, buy it locally. The benefits are significant. Shop Local.

