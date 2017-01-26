County blames city for paving delays - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

County blames city for paving delays

Posted by David Kenney, Reporter
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

For motorists, Highland Drive in Jackson is like an obstacle course littered with giant potholes.

This street could be fixed according to Hinds county district one supervisor Robert Graham, but he says the city is not cooperating.

"The present administration with the city has not signed an inter-local agreement which would allow us to pave the street," said Graham. "We have the money, we have the manpower, we've been ready since last August to pave this street."

Graham says $137,000.00 has already been allocated for Highland Drive, and more than 1.5 Million for four other streets; money Graham says has just sat idle since August, while motorists dodge and dip through their commute.

Thursday Mayor Yarber addressed the county's claims.

"They didn't quite consult with the city as they should have," said the Mayor. "We've got some issues with the federal government and if we go ahead and pave those streets without having met some requirements like ADA getting certain things done for the disabled community, what we could do is risk losing future funding."

This is money the city will definitely need for it's crumbling infrastructure in the future, and can't afford to lose, even if they are criticized for stalling on other much-needed paving projects in the process.

