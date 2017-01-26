1 in 5 Facebook users unfriended someone because of political posts

Researchers at Jackson State University say Facebook is ruining friendships. A new study from JSU says almost a fifth of Facebook users reported unfriending someone because of their political posts.

"I think it's good that people are passionate about how they feel," said Eli Childers, a local artist. "I think that the world needs passion."

But Facebook users say that passion can be irritating.Tammy Mai recently deleted Facebook, partially because of the political anger that had taken over the website.

"It's so different when you have a conversation about something like politics in person as opposed to on a screen, where you just talk because no one's interrupting you," said Mai. "And sometimes that can be the purest form, but also that can be the most volatile way."

"Some of it's really negative and it can weigh down on like the soul and how you feel. Sometimes it's too much," added Childers.

So much so that Jackson State says it's ruining friendships. Their study says 16% of the thousand people they surveyed had unfriended someone because of their political posts.

And every person we spoke with Thursday said they'd do the same thing.

"It depends on the person, or the amount that they're posting, or what specifically they're posting, how long I've known them," said Tera Eichelberger, a frequent Facebook user. "If they're actually a friend or if they're just a Facebook friend."

The researchers did have some advice:

"Count to something - ten, twenty, a hundred, before you hit the send button," said Otha Burton, the Executive Director of JSU's Institute of Government.

If you don't want to go to the extreme of unfriending someone, you can go here to "unfollow" them. That means their posts won't show up on your feed.

