1 in 5 Facebook users unfriended someone because of political po - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

1 in 5 Facebook users unfriended someone because of political posts

Posted by Marie Edinger, Reporter
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Researchers at Jackson State University say Facebook is ruining friendships. A new study from JSU says almost a fifth of Facebook users reported unfriending someone because of their political posts.

"I think it's good that people are passionate about how they feel," said Eli Childers, a local artist. "I think that the world needs passion." 

But Facebook users say that passion can be irritating.Tammy Mai recently deleted Facebook, partially because of the political anger that had taken over the website.

"It's so different when you have a conversation about something like politics in person as opposed to on a screen, where you just talk because no one's interrupting you," said Mai. "And sometimes that can be the purest form, but also that can be the most volatile way."

"Some of it's really negative and it can weigh down on like the soul and how you feel. Sometimes it's too much," added Childers.

So much so that Jackson State says it's ruining friendships. Their study says 16% of the thousand people they surveyed had unfriended someone because of their political posts.

And every person we spoke with Thursday said they'd do the same thing.

"It depends on the person, or the amount that they're posting, or what specifically they're posting, how long I've known them," said Tera Eichelberger, a frequent Facebook user. "If they're actually a friend or if they're just a Facebook friend." 

The researchers did have some advice: 

"Count to something - ten, twenty, a hundred, before you hit the send button," said Otha Burton, the Executive Director of JSU's Institute of Government.

If you don't want to go to the extreme of unfriending someone, you can go here to "unfollow" them. That means their posts won't show up on your feed.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Officials: 5 dead during weekend storms, casualties may increase

    Officials: 5 dead during weekend storms, casualties may increase

    Sunday, April 30 2017 12:31 AM EDT2017-04-30 04:31:34 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • Teen with cerebral palsy denied prom tickets

    Teen with cerebral palsy denied prom tickets

    Friday, April 28 2017 10:36 PM EDT2017-04-29 02:36:27 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:00 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:00:47 GMT
    Ashley Hamblin already has her dress picked out, but may not be able to wear it. (WSMV)Ashley Hamblin already has her dress picked out, but may not be able to wear it. (WSMV)

    She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.

    More >>

    She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly