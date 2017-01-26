State agencies could face 1-year ban on buying vehicles - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

State agencies could face 1-year ban on buying vehicles

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi could put the brakes on the purchase of vehicles for most state government agencies for one year.

It's one of many ways lawmakers are trying to cut costs as they deal with a tight state budget.

The vehicle proposal is in House Bill 938 , which passed the Appropriations Committee on Thursday. It moves to the full House for more debate.

A few exceptions would be allowed.

The Department of Child Protective Services, which was created last year, could buy vehicles. So could law enforcement or emergency agencies that demonstrate a need.

Any agency could use grants to buy vehicles, as long as the money doesn't come from state government.

