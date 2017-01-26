Mississippi Strong: Amanda Roberts

You’ve seen the bumper sticker that says If you can read this thank a teacher. Well, if you are an elementary student in Rankin County and grow to LOVE reading, you may well thank Amanda Roberts.

It’s early in the school day at Steen’s Creek Elementary School in Richland, and 1st and 2nd graders are filing into the library to hear Amanda Roberts tell them what it is she likes about books.

To Amanda, books are like magic carpets. For the price of a book, you can travel anywhere without leaving your room. And you can find out anything IF you have the price of the book.

And not everybody does. So as a part of a Make A Difference project at her school, Jackson Prep, Amanda started Let’s Read Rankin. It consists of book fairs where the students can pick out two books that interest them and take them home, for free.

"Well when I was younger I used to read a lot and I went to book fairs a lot at my school," said Amanda. "And just hated it that kids didn’t get to go and didn’t have a chance to come in and buy books for themselves. So I thought, why not just give it to them, give them a chance to just take it home."

Amanda has a lot of support for her project. People have donated books and also given money to help buy books.

"We get some from Goodwill and we get some from donations and we have money donations on my go fund me, too," said Amanda.

Catching the younger elementary students to try to instill a love for reading is an advantage in their scholastic careers, too.

"Especially when they have the gateway test in third grade," added Amanda. "I just think it will help them improve their vocabulary and reading comprehension and they’ll just love reading."

Steen’s Creek Elementary Principal, Catie Gunn loves the idea of free books because everybody is included.

"Just watching them in our regular book fairs that we have a lot get to walk through but not all of them really get to buy and purchase," said Gunn. "So to be able to walk through and pick out a book that we know is going to get to go home with them, that’s theirs, is an awesome opportunity for our kids here."

New worlds opening up, for free, and a lifetime of possibilities because Amanda Roberts decided to do something to instill the love of reading at an early age.

Amanda has a Let’s Read Rankin Facebook page that tells how to go about donating books and also information about the go-fund-me Let's Read Rankin book fairs.

