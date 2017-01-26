Holmes County leaders work to revive abandoned hospital

Holmes County leaders are scrambling to find money to revive an abandoned hospital in Lexington. The site is now causing unwanted attention after complaints began to circulate that a suspected murderer was squatting there before his arrest.

Holmes County owns this property and officials say the goal is to breath new life into it. They also want to do a better job of keeping it safe, secure and squatter free, especially after rumors that capital murder suspect Wilson Jones would stay on the grounds.

“In my opinion, we have done all we can do to keep this property secure,” said Charlie Joiner, Holmes County administrator.

The hospital has been abandoned for two years. In that time, the grass has overgrown, the roof has begun to cave in and then there is the trespassing problem. Sheriff Willie March says Wilson, who is accused of killing a well-known elderly barber earlier this week, says Lexington leaders complained to him about the suspect staying on the site.

March said he then warned Wilson to stay away. March nor county officials could confirm that Wilson had made the eyesore a temporary home.

“Well, as far as the guy being out, I haven't seen the guy and I can't point blank say that he was staying here, but we have the building secured,” said Board of Supervisors' President James Young.

County leaders say law enforcement has also beefed up patrols in and around the site, and there are three options on the table to revitalize the eyesore.

“We are either going to tear it down or find a private investor to come in, to invest money into it and that way the county can put it back on the tax rolls,” added Young.

