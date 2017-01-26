Business owners elated over repaving slated for some of the wors - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Business owners elated over repaving slated for some of the worst city streets

By Roslyn Anderson, Reporter
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Thursday heavy machinery rumbled along the first street designated for paving with the 1% Sales Tax Funding.

Motorists and businesses are elated at the news of repaving of some of the most treacherous streets.  

"It's about time," said  Diane Sims, owner of Ms D's Southern Cuisine on Gallatin Street.

The restaurateur is happy to see crews beginning to resurface Gallatin's pothole filled roadway. One Percent Sales Tax dollars will be used to also repave sections of Briarwood Road, Greenway Drive, McRaven Road, Northside Drive, Raymond Road and Ridgewood Road.

Thursday morning milling or removing of the old asphalt started on the infamously crater riddled downtown street.

"Driving down this street you dodge one pothole, You go to another one, You dodge that one," said Sims. So it's just like  (makes shaking motion) to get through this but it's looking good. It's gonna be better when they finish, but I'm glad."

Sims hopes the infrastructure problems that cause flooding at her restaurant each heavy rain are also addressed.

"Water comes right here to me. From that hill and that hill," Sims said pointing north and south of her business. "All of it comes right here to me. So if they don't fix that, that's not really helping me".

In late 2016, the city repaved Lamar and Greymont Streets and  McTyere Avenue, but days later leaks developed under the new asphalt. Jackson Public works officials say contractors used vibratory rollers that impacted the fragile utilities on those streets.

"We have not had a lot of that because we have resurfaced quite a few streets overall in this project," said Public Works Director Jerriot Smash. "So we expect those to be more so anomalies and not the norm".

Smash said equipment is used which allows them to see the age and types of lines underground before resurfacing begins.

According to the city, work on the seven streets should be completed this summer. The 1% Sales Tax fund project is budgeted at $4.5 million dollars.

    •   
