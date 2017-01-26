Proposed legislation could change how Mississippi deals with sal - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Proposed legislation could change how Mississippi deals with salvage car titles

Posted by Courtney Ann Jackson, Reporter
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Here's a case of buyer beware.

Title washing is already a big problem in Mississippi. You can take a totaled car, fix it up, pay 75-dollars for an inspection, and get a clear title for it.

Some legislators are trying to wipe that out, while others want the practice expanded.

On one side of the car title issue is Senator Joey Fillingane. His proposal would take away the option of clearing titles on salvage cars.

It would require they get a branded title, warning the consumer of past damage.

"Maybe they just need to get rid of it and so I'm paying my money for this vehicle and then I inherit all these problems that should've been told to me before I purchased this vehicle," noted Fillingane.

There are some damages that don't qualify for a clear title. Flood damage is one of them. They always get a "branded title".

Clinton Body Shop owner John Mosley said even that presents problems.

"Any type of title branding is nothing but an avenue to get a piece of paper where it's a legal document so that car can be put back on the road," explained Mosley.

There are two bills that would allow for a vehicle with "certificate of destruction" from another state to get a branded title in Mississippi. Right now, the Department of Revenue can't give those cars any kind of title. They're only considered good for parts.

"It would then make us a clearing house for these water cars," Mosley described. "Which as I said, that would be a disaster for consumers. These other states don't want those cars on their roads and Mississippi certainly shouldn't want those cars on their roads."

Mosley said those cars could lead to safety issues and big repair work for problems that arise down the road.

