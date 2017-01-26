Blue, Red and Med Lives Matter Act passes the Senate

Enhanced penalties could be coming for people who harm police officers, firefighters and emergency medical workers. It's all being laid out under the new Senate Bill called the, "Blue, Red and Med Lives Matter Act."

"Thankfully in the south and especially here in Mississippi we've always had a strong support for public safety from state government down," said Lt. Brian McGairty of the Pearl Police Department.



The bill, known as the "Blue, Red and Med Lives Matter Act," passed the Senate Thursday and now heads to the House for consideration.



"It calls for enhanced penalties for those that are targeted as a result of their profession on top of a crime that's already been committed," added Lt. McGairty.

McGairty is one of many advocates for the bill. If made law, criminal offenders who harm a police officer, firefighter or emergency medical workers will face harsh punishments.



"I think it would be a great thing to have to know the personnel that are out there, whether it be a police officer, firefighter or and EMT, to know they are backed and supported by a bill such as that," said McGairty.



Senate Bill 2469 would allow prosecutors to request more prison time or other punishments for any person who harms first responders due to their employment.



"I think looking at it overall it's still in the early stages, but the draft we have seen so far I think really sounds the alarm that our state government is willing to support us in public safety," added McGairty.



If passed by the House, and signed by the governor, the bill would take effect July 1st.

