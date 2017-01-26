Flora church vandalized with "Trump Rules" graffiti

A case of vandalism is under investigation in Flora. Madison County Sheriff's deputies are trying to find out who spray painted the words "Trump Rules" on the side of Good Samaritans Missionary Baptist Church.

The church is located on Highway 22 West in Flora.

3 On Your Side has reached out to the sheriff's department for information, but so far, our calls have not been returned.

