Mother who loses son to suicide turns tragedy into triumph

Patti Herrington started Firefly Outreach after she lost her son to suicide in 2011 while the family lived in Madison. Herrington wants Firefly to be a light in the darkness for kids who are victims of bullies. By turning tragedy into triumph, she shows us she is Mississippi Strong.

Herrington is meeting with lawmakers at the State Capitol hoping to get legislation passed on bullying in Mississippi.

"We must do whatever it takes to change laws and reach our young people because they are suffering," said Herrington.

Herrington says her passion for helping children and their families came from the immense pain and grief after the death of her 17-year-old son Conner.

"I was taking him to counseling and even the counselor had said that he's doing much better," said Herrington. "And I came home from work one day, and walked into his room and found him."

The program she started, Firefly Outreach, has gotten the attention of Governor Phil Bryant and First Lady Deborah Bryant.

"The Governor of Mississippi has given me an open letter to go into every school to give to the principals, to go into every school in the state of Mississippi," explained Herrington.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for ages 10 through 24. 1 in every 12 seriously considers suicide, 1 in every 15 self-harm. Bullying and cyberbullying are often factors. Representative Randy Boyd is hoping a stricter law will hold more bullies accountable.

"It's trying to cover a big wound with a band-aid kind of," said Representative Boyd. "But it's making an attempt to do the right thing."

Herrington says an empty chair represents her loss and helps kids understand suicide.

"They see a real picture of the aftermath of suicide, so lives are changed," she said.

Herrington tells us BullyPolice.org rates Mississippi's current law as a C. Kentucky has the highest rating in the nation. You can learn more about Firefly Outreach at http://fireflyoutreach.com/.

