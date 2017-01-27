JPD investigating SUV shot up in Jackson

A black SUV with passengers inside was shot up in Jackson and ended up on Highland Park Blvd in Ridgeland.

The back window of the SUV was blown out and a tire was flattened. The driver called 9-1-1 and police met him and started the investigation.

Jackson police say that another black Chevrolet was involved. They are working to get more details.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

