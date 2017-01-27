Clinton man arrested for lewd and inappropriate behavior

Clinton police arrested 24-year-old Doty Chase Houser on charges of malicious trespass in connection to an incident that happened on January 18.

Houser is accused of exhibiting lewd and inappropriate behavior in the shower area of a public men's restroom, and propositioning at least two people as they exited the showers.

Security officers were called and confronted Houser before he ran from the scene.

After looking at surveillance video, Clinton police identified him as Doty Chase Houser. They recognized him in relation to previous incidents that were unrelated to these charges. Additional charges are pending in relation to this incident.

Charges are also pending through the Clinton Police Department for a separate indecent exposure incident, where Houser was caught on cell phone video exhibiting lewd behavior in public.

The Clinton Police Department is asking that anyone else who has been victimized by Houser come forward and make a report so that he can be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

If you want to make a report, or have any information please call the Clinton Police Department at (601) 924-5252.

