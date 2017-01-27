Wastewater treatment plant coming to Rankin Co.

A wastewater treatment plant is coming to Rankin County. The water will no longer be traveling to the Jackson location to be treated.

A Rankin County Chancery Court agreed with the decision of the Mississippi Environmental Permit Board to grant the West Rankin Utility Authority an NPDES permit that will allow construction of a wastewater treatment plant in Rankin County.

Right now the West Rankin Utility Authority has cost-effective wastewater treatment provided by the City of Jackson’s Savanna Street Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The City thinks that making a new wastewater treatment plant that discharges into the Pearl River is an unnecessary expense to all of its Savanna Street customers in Rankin, Hinds, and Madison Counties. They also say that it will degrade the water quality of the Pearl River.

The City has 30 days within which to file an appeal of this decision to the Mississippi Supreme Court. The City will also be reassessing its plans for upgrading the Savanna Street Wastewater Treatment Plant under the Consent Decree to identify areas of savings that may be available as a result of any loss in some West Rankin Utility Authority customers.

