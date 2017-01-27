Collins nurse arrested on Medicaid fraud charges

Friday Attorney General Jim Hood announced the arrest of a Collins registered nurse.

Hood's office says the nurse, identified as 35-year-old Stefanie Cook, is accused of stealing prescription drugs intended for one of her patients.

Cook was arrested following an indictment by a Covington County grand jury on one count of Medicaid Fraud and one count of obtaining possession of a controlled substance by of fraud, misrepresentation or subterfuge.

At the time the crimes are alleged to have been committed, Cook worked as an RN at the Covington County Nursing Center in Collins. The indictment charges Cook with obtaining Norco containing Hydrocodone, a schedule two controlled substance, from a patient at the center.

Cook turned herself in to the Covington County jail and her arraignment date is set for February 3.

Officials say If she's convicted of both counts, Cook will faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and $2,000 in fines.

