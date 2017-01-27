Joshua Blunt pleads guilty to culpable negligence manslaughter in daughter's hot car death

Joshua Blunt, accused in the death of his 8-month-old daughter, has pleaded guilty to culpable negligence manslaughter. District Attorney Doug Evans acknowledged that Blunt did not "intentionally" kill his daughter Shania Caradine when he left her in a hot car May 19, 2016.

Because of the DA's acknowledgment that there was no intent to harm the child, Judge Loper accepted the DA's recommendation and suspended a five-year sentence, and placed Blunt on five years supervised probation. Blunt's trial was set to start on Monday, January 30.

While Mr. Blunt is relieved that he no longer faces prison time, he is disappointed that he is now a convicted felon for making a mistake any human could make. After completing his five years of supervised probation, his lawyer will ask for a gubernatorial pardon.

