Bullets fly in Jackson between drivers

Posted by Marsha Thompson, News Anchor
A close call in Jackson Friday; according to police, bullets were exchanged by the drivers of two vehicles.

Someone fired shots and hit a Black SUV.  The back window was blown out and a tire was flattened.

The driver called 9-1-1 before stopping on Highland Park Drive off of Highland Colony Boulevard in Ridgeland!  Police say the drivers may have known each other.

Police are looking for a black Chevrolet Impala that may have been involved.

No one was injured. 

