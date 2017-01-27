Bullets fly in Jackson between drivers

A close call in Jackson Friday; according to police, bullets were exchanged by the drivers of two vehicles.

Someone fired shots and hit a Black SUV. The back window was blown out and a tire was flattened.

The driver called 9-1-1 before stopping on Highland Park Drive off of Highland Colony Boulevard in Ridgeland! Police say the drivers may have known each other.

Police are looking for a black Chevrolet Impala that may have been involved.

No one was injured.

