Neshoba County residents sentenced to prison for assault on Choctaw Tribal Lands

Robert Lee Jim, 32, and Jackie Devon Stokes, Jr., both Choctaw Indians and residents of Neshoba County, were sentenced on January 23, 2017, for assault resulting in serious bodily injury, announced U.S. Attorney Gregory K. Davis.

The defendants previously pled guilty to the charges.

Robert Lee Jim was sentenced to 96 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release, and Jackie Devon Stokes, Jr. was sentenced to 84 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Both defendants were also ordered to pay a $1500 fine.

The crime took place on April 6, 2011 at a residence in Neshoba County on lands within the confines of the Choctaw Indian Reservation.

The victim was brutally attacked and assaulted by both defendants.

The victim was treated at University of Mississippi Medical Center.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation along with the Choctaw Tribal Police Department.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.