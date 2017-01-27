Repeat offenders arrested on drug charges by Hinds deputies

Some repeat drug offenders have been arrested again.

Hinds County Sheriff, Victor Mason, displayed marijuana, cocaine and cash valued at more than $30,000, that was seized after a search warrant at 5412 Brookhollow Drive in Jackson Thursday night.

Samuel Kelly, 27, and 33-year-old Cynthia Pickett are charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Robert Williams fought with deputies when they raided his home on 3664 James Monroe Place in Jackson.

He's charged with resisting arrest and, once again, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Sheriff Victor Mason said, "Back in 2015, April, a search warrant was conducted at this house where cocaine, marijuana and several firearms were taken, so at this point, we are waiting trial on him."

Mason said tips from concerned citizens led to the arrests.

All three are in the Hinds County Detention Center.

