Capital City car burglaries on the rise

Just 27 days into the new year and Jackson police say car burglaries are on the rise. Two Northside drive businesses were hit by auto burglars Thursday night.

The thieves cut locks and broke windows, taking valuables. Police say this type of crime is becoming all too common.

"Fifty-eight higher auto burglaries from last year is unacceptable and we're really asking for the public to help us," said Precinct Two Commander Jarrat Taylor.

Commander Taylor says the burglars are targeting victims in the middle of the night. His officers made one arrest last week, but he says more burglars are still to be caught.

"They differ from burglary to burglary," said Taylor. "Some are radio, tools have been taken, some firearms have been taken."

Police say they believe one burglar is driving a black hatchback, and strategies are being put in place to catch him.

"We have some things in place where we have solicited help from one of our federal partners and they are going to be going out," added Commander Taylor. "I don't want to give too many strategies away but they're going to be going out and assisting us with this."

Residents are being reminded to keep valuables out of plain sight and report any suspicious activity to police, to help curb future car break-ins.

