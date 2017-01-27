Women's march organizers hope to confront Senator McDaniel about social media comments

The outrage continues over Senator Chris McDaniel's social media comments about the Women's March and the participants.

McDaniel defends his position.

Jackson march organizers want a face to face with the lawmaker.

Women's March on Jackson organizers Marisa Jane Green and Ginnie Brown went to the state Capitol Friday to talk with Senator Chris McDaniel about statements they said he made that belittled women on social media.

Organizers of Saturday's march at the State Capitol said there were 2,000 participants in unison with the more than 470,000 attending the Women's March on Washington.

McDaniel asked if they can pay for tattoos and piercings then why do they want taxpayers to pay for their birth control and abortions.

The group brought a cake and mission statement for McDaniel.

"I do believe that there is a lot of conservative backlash against Women's March efforts as Ginnie said earlier women's rights are human rights," said Women's March on Jackson organizer Marisa Jane Green. "No matter how long we have to march to get that message across".

Jones county native Faye Holcombe, who joined the group at the Capitol, said McDaniel's father taught her in high school.

"I think he would be hurt if he knew what was happening," said Holcombe. "He would never alienate half his students and that makes me sad for coach McDaniel that he's doing this to women and his constituency".

The Republican senator stands by his statements and said none of his comments were aimed at women.

"It doesn't change my mind. The statements that I made were based on fiscal policy," said McDaniel. "It boils down to this, if a person has disposable income they use that income on a number of items, and they have used that income on a number of items. Then why should the taxpayers of Mississippi be forced to pay for somebody's abortion or birth control".

McDaniel's was not at the Capitol when the march delegation arrived.

The group hopes to meet with him next week.

The senator said he is open to a having a civil and respectful conversation with the organizers.

