3 Cheers: Mississippi Fencing Club prepares for Junior Olympics

It's another busy January night on the hardwood in Jackson, but it's not the sport you'd expect.

There are several elite fencers in Mississippi, including Paralympian Joey Brinson. The future can be found at the Mississippi Fencing Club.

Aidan Creel, Lake Dodson and NeKoda Miller are preparing for the Junior Olympics. I asked the trio on how they became involved in the sport.

Aidan said "really it was around the time of the Olympics of 2012. I watched that and I thought it was pretty cool. Through the 4 years of experience, you kinda learn how fencing works, and how other people fence."

Lake says he was interested "when I saw movies like Zorro and TV shows incorporating the sport. It's taught me patience and improved my agility."

NeKoda is originally from Texas. "My mom just found out on the internet, and she just threw me in there saying 'I think you would enjoy it. And I've been fencing for 9 years."

There's more to fencing that just going blade on blade. The space between the ears is vital.

MFC coach David Williams says "it takes a lot of athletic ability, but there's a whole lot of mental stuff going on in there too. The difference between an epee bout, where both people can score at the same time, it's a 25th of a second."

The next month will be a grueling one for the trio as they get ready to compete with the best of the best.

Lake is "running up and down my street, I'm lifting some weights, and then of course I'm coming here to practice every week."

Aiden is "running on the elliptical, I built a practice dummy at my house. And my coach, Coach David Williams, is giving me some lessons."

Nekoda is working on "blade work and foot work. I gotta have more speed and make sure my arms are strengthened enough so I can hold the heavy blade for a long period of time."

The Junior Olympics is February 17th - 20th in Kansas City, Missouri.

How about 3 Cheers to 3 fencers attacking, engaging, parrying, and lunging their way on the national stage.

