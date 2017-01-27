Geyser in west Jackson leaves residents flooding with frustration

Here's a 3 On Your Side follow up for you tonight. A massive water main break near west Jackson has folks boiling over with frustration.

Earlier this week, we showed you this super-sized geyser on Forest Avenue.

“It looks like a river. Like a big old hot tub,” said a Jackson resident.

Gallons and gallons and gallons of water are spewing out of this geyser, knocking down orange cones, filling ditches and now the water is even moving into the streets giving drivers a wet ride.

“It is sad. You know the city was supposed to been come over here and fix this, ya know. This has been going on for two weeks now,” said a Cherokee Brick and Tile employee said.

The Cherokee Brick and Tile business sits is feet away constant gusher. The manager told us earlier this week it began with a water leak last week and erupted into what we see now.

“It's flooded all the way down to our building. They need to come and fix this,” said another Cherokee Brick and Tile employee said.

A city engineer also came out today to examine the geyser. City officials say the contractor is still awaiting custom built parts and repair work will begin February 7.

“They came through to look at it, but it looks like it is a bunch of waste. It looks like something that someone should come and take care of. It should be more priority than it's been,” said a Jackson resident.

