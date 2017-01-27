Education funding still being debated by state lawmakers

A proposal to change how Mississippi pays for schools is splitting traditional allies in the education community. Some want to hold out for the current formula, noting a consultant's proposal would still come up $96 million short of the state's legal obligation today, according to projections by The Associated Press.

Others, though, say they've given up on Republicans ever embracing the current formula and believe schools should take what they can get.



Legislative Democrats held a hearing Friday to make the case for more money overall. Meanwhile, House Education Committee Chairman John Moore lambasted the AP's projections, released Thursday, as "propaganda." He says representatives will seriously change what the consultant has proposed. Senate Education Committee Chairman Gray Tollison says his committee is likely to unveil a firm proposal Tuesday.

