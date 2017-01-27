Grenada father pleads guilty to culpable negligence manslaughter after daughter's death

The Grenada father charged in the hot car death of his baby, will not be going to jail.

Joshua Blunt sat down with us just after pleading guilty to culpable negligence manslaughter.

Blunt said, "No one can bring my daughter back, no one."



Blunt pleaded guilty to culpable negligence manslaughter after leaving his little 8 month old daughter in the back seat of a hot car while he was at work back in May 2016.

"Today has been a roller coaster. Even though the decision was made, I'm not satisfied. But, at the same time it's a piece of relief, but it's not good enough. Nothing is good enough when you lose a child," Blunt added.



This case has received much attention after a woman in Madison County was not charged after leaving her two-year-old daughter in the back seat of her car, killing her, just days before Blunt made the same mistake.



Carlos Moore, Blunt's attorney, said, "If he would have been from a higher economic status, a higher class, he may not have been charged. Had he been white he may not have been charged and had he been a female it's possible he may not have been charged."



Blunt said, "The situation is still hurtful and painful. I'm still going through it, but at the same time I know my daughter is smiling down on me thanking the Lord that he gave me a second chance."



The district attorney did acknowledge Blunt didn't intentionally kill his daughter. He received five years with five years suspended. This means no prison time and he will be placed on five years supervised probation.

