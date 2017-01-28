Man shot and killed at Jackson Rally's identified - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson Police say the man who was shot and killed early Saturday morning at Rally's has been identified as 27-year-old Stephen Crook.

The shooting took place at Highway 80 west and Valley Street.

Police say Crook was shot twice and there is no suspect information right now.

This is Jackson's sixth homicide of the year. 

