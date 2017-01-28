Brandon Police search for suspect after Friday night shooting

The Brandon Police Department is searching for a man they believe shot another man late Friday night.

Officials with the Brandon police department say the shooting happened Friday around 10:23 p.m., when officers were first called for a noise complaint on Appleridge Road.

The officer responding was flagged down and told that a man had been shot. The officer then called for emergency medical personnel.

Authorities say the victim was shot in the back of the leg and was transported to UMMC for treatment.

Officials are searching for 42-year-old Anthony Lashon Gray, AKA “Shun".

Shun is described as a black man, who stands 6'2" tall and weighs approximately 215 pounds. Officials say Gray has an active warrant for aggravated assault.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Anthony Lashon Gray, AKA “Shun”, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website.

You can also use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com.

