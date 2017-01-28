MDOT raises awareness for human trafficking victims

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and the Mississippi Department of Transportation is joining in on the fight against the crime.

"These folks are there against their will," Director of the Office of Enforcement for MDOT, Chief Willie Huff said. "Any chance there's a way we can give them a way out, we are going to do it."

Protecting victims of human trafficking - the violation of human rights continues to be one of the fastest growing crimes nationwide.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation's Office of Enforcement is working to play their role in combating the crime on state highways and weigh stations.

Victims are often transported from place to place in commercial motor vehicles.

"We have the authority to go into the load to see what's there," Chief Huff said. "At those facilities we have a broader base of operation to be able to look at the signs or for the signs."

Huff said all officers are trained on how to identify and police human trafficking.

"The victim not being outgoing or answering questions quickly or seeming to be very shy," Huff added. "Having marks such as bruises and in some cases, the driver may not let them out of the truck."

According to the National Human Trafficking Resource Center, 40 cases of human trafficking were reported in Mississippi in 2016.

Chief Huff said through trainings and research, his team will fight to help end the modern day slavery.

