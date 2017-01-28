JPD investigates armed robbery at CVS pharmacy

“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
A police robot found the suspected gunman dead of a self-inflicted wound in the house where he holed up. Another dead man was also in the house.More >>
A police robot found the suspected gunman dead of a self-inflicted wound in the house where he holed up. Another dead man was also in the house.More >>
A woman in Cullman County created quite a stir on Monday afternoon.More >>
A woman in Cullman County created quite a stir on Monday afternoon.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
Jamie Lee Allison Magras, 18, was reported missing from her home near Twins Lakes and Mt. Gallant Roads around 1 a.m. Friday.More >>
Jamie Lee Allison Magras, 18, was reported missing from her home near Twins Lakes and Mt. Gallant Roads around 1 a.m. Friday.More >>
Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.More >>
Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.More >>
Cleanup continues Monday morning after deadly tornadoes tore through several East Texas communities over the weekend.More >>
Cleanup continues Monday morning after deadly tornadoes tore through several East Texas communities over the weekend.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
An 11-year-old boy shot her with a loaded gun he found in a nearby abandoned house, family members say.More >>
An 11-year-old boy shot her with a loaded gun he found in a nearby abandoned house, family members say.More >>
Beginning May 15, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will begin accepting documents that make state drivers' licenses and ID cards compliant with federal standards.More >>
Beginning May 15, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will begin accepting documents that make state drivers' licenses and ID cards compliant with federal standards.More >>