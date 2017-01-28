JPD investigates armed robbery at CVS pharmacy

Jackson Police officials are investigating an armed robbery at CVS pharmacy.

Police say two suspects robbed the location for prescriptions and cash.

We're told no injuries were reported.

Police say the suspects left the scene in a stolen brown Chevy PU truck with an antique tag T39909. The vehicle was stolen prior to the robbery.

The store is located at 914 State Street.

Call JPD at 601-960-1234 with any information in the case.

