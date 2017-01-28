Alcorn State sweeps Southern in SWAC doubleheader

From Associated Press and AlcornSports.com

Alcorn State Men 74, Southern 64

Reginal Johnson scored 20 points and Alcorn State dominated from behind the arc to defeat Southern 74-64 on Saturday night for its fourth-straight win.

A.J. Mosby and Marquis Vance hit 3-pointers as the Braves scored the last four points of the first half to open a 44-30 lead. The margin was 20 with 8:46 to play before the jaguars scored six straight and a 7-0 burst cut it to 71-64 with 1:07 remaining.

Vance finished with 13 points and Mosby 12 for Alcorn State (9-11, 6-3 Southwest).

Shawn Prudhomme had 16 points for the Jags (9-13, 5-4), who had five players in double figures but only got six points from reserves.

The Braves shot 42 percent and Southern 41 percent but Alcorn State finished 12 of 28 on 3-pointers while the Jags missed their first 11 before Prudhomme hit two late. Alcorn also made 12 of 16 from the line while Southern went 8 of 16.

Alcorn State Women 69, Southern 63

Junior Alexus Freeman scored a game-high 20 points as the Alcorn State University women's basketball program scored 43 second-half points to take a 69-63 win over Southern Unversity Saturday afternoon at the Davey L. Whitney Complex.



The Lady Braves (6-14, 6-3 SWAC) held the SWAC's top offense scoreless for the first 2:18 of the contest. Alcorn, the No. 1 defense in the league, forced the Lady Jags (8-9, 6-3 SWAC) into four turnovers in the opening frame.



The first quarter featured four ties and four lead changes. The Lady Braves concluded the final 1:33 on a 7-2 run to take a slight 18-17 advantage into the second.



Juniors Alexus Freeman, Miracle Rushing and Tia Sanders each picked up their second foul, which limited their time on the court in the second quarter.



Rushing started the scoring in the fourth but had to be helped off the floor after landing awkwardly. The score came to a 54-point tie when the Lady Braves ripped off seven straight ending in a Wells layup on a beautiful feed from senior Tori Spann, giving Alcorn a 61-54 lead.



The Lady Braves turned to their facilitator, Freeman, to ice the game. The Navasota, Texas, native tallied seven of Alcorn's final eight points, sinking five of six from the charity stripe, to lift the Lady Braves to victory.