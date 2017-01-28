Two armed robbers hit CVS in downtown Jackson

A closed sign adorned the door and yellow tape surrounded the front of the CVS Pharmacy on State Street, Saturday.

Customer William Turnage was shocked when he pulled up to shop.

“It is very convenient because I stay in the neighborhood and now I got to go another place to get the stuff I need,” said Turnage.

He was not the only one, several customers were turned away on a usually busy Saturday.

Jackson Police say the store temporarily shut its doors after the two suspects came with guns to rob the place. They grabbed cash and prescription drugs.

“If they think it is something to take, they take it,’ said Jackson resident Frank Walters.

“It is sad, real sad," said Jackson resident Michael Frazier. "Is really sad.”

“This is happening a lot now, people are going into the drug stores and stealing all kind of medication on the streets," added Turnage. "I don't understand why they are doing that. Why don't they get a job like everyone else and stop doing this kind of stuff?”

Last month, some thieves hit the Walgreens that's feet away from CVS on State Street. Police have not confirmed if they are related.

"They are staking this area good," said one Jackson resident.

Folks who live and work in the area say the crime in Jackson is getting out of hand.

“We are real close to the Capitol and it's like they can increase security. In my opinion, there should be a police car passing each other. When one hits the street the other needs to be passing at the other end of the street,” said Walters.

Police say the suspects left the scene in a stolen brown Chevy pickup truck with an antique tag T39 909. The truck was stolen prior to the robbery.

Call JPD at 601-960-1234 with any information in the case.

