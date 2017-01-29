JPD investigates shooting that injured one man

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.More >>
A virus carried by ticks is spreading, and could become a major public health concern.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
Police say a gunman despondent over a breakup opened fire at a poolside birthday party and phoned his ex-girlfriend as he shot strangers, killing one woman and wounding six other partygoers before he was killed by officers.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
The former North Charleston police officer accused of shooting and killing a man who fled a traffic stop pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal civil rights charge.More >>
The Washington Post newspaper reports that the Department of Justice (DOJ) has decided not to bring charges against the Baton Rouge police officers involved in the death of Alton Sterling. WAFB has not been able to independently confirm the report.More >>
The Justice Department will not charge the officers involved in the death of Alton Sterling, according to a report by The Washington Post.More >>
Doctors say the girl is brain-dead and likely won’t make it, but family members say they are still praying.More >>
