JPD investigates shooting that injured one man

JPD investigates shooting that injured one man

Posted by Shderia Thompson, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Sunday morning on Lindsey Drive. 

The unnamed victim was shot in the leg during an argument, JPD Commander Tyree Jones said.

Jones said the victim was driven to an area hospital and they do not have any information on a suspect right now.

