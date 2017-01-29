Copiah County authorities searching for man who shot victim in head

Copiah County officials are searching for a suspect who shot a man in the head early Sunday morning.

Chief Investigator for Copiah Co. Milton Twiner said 21-year-old Walter Lee Bryant, of Jackson, shot Antwuan Brown on Wesley Chapel Road. Twiner said the two men were involved in an argument when the shooting occurred.

Brown was unarmed and is now in stable condition at an area hospital.

Authorities say Bryant should be considered armed and dangerous. We will continue to update this developing story as more information becomes available.

