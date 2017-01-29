One year later: Family and friends remember pregnant mother gunned down

It was just a year ago when Janis Nicole Evans went out to get her grandmother some food and never came home.

"When I got that call, they said they found food where she had purchased from some restaurant," her grandmother, Janis, recalled. "She was probably on her way home."

Evans and her friend, Stephanie Mejia, were gunned down on Venture Avenue on January 24, 2016.

Witnesses told investigators they saw two people running from the scene that day, but so far only one arrest has been made.

"It's getting easier everyday as that time passes," her mother Vickie Evans said. "I just.. I keep her in my heart and that's where she will always be."

22-year-old Rahim Williams has been charged with three counts of murder, since at the time Evans was pregnant with her second child.

Williams' court date has not been set and the family says until a second arrest has been made, they cannot fully move on.

"I will be glad when this all over," Janis said. "I think he's the link to a closure."

