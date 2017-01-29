Driver in deadly I-55 crash identified

The Mississippi Highway Patrol has identified the driver killed in a two car crash on I-55 as 45-year-old Ramone Willis of Jackson.

According to MHP, a black Chevrolet Sonic was traveling northbound on I-55 near mile marker 83, south of Byram, when the driver lost control and hit the cable lock barrier in the median.

The Chevrolet stopped in the northbound lanes of I-55. A Toyota Avalon was also traveling northbound on I-55 and hit the Chevrolet that was disabled in the road.

The driver of the Chevrolet was killed at the scene and the driver of the Toyota was transported to St. Dominic's with injuries.

The driver of the Toyota has been identified as 24-year-old Bradley Sharp of Hazlehurst. He had minor injuries and has been released from the hospital.

The accident is under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

