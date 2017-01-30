Jackson home deemed unlivable after catching fire

A home on Clark Ave. in Jackson has been deemed unlivable after an early morning house fire. According to officials, this is the second time the home has caught fire in the past few days.

Officials say the fire started around 2:20 a.m. and was under control by 2:52.

They searched the home and nobody was inside or injured.

The home has been damaged significantly and is unlivable right now.

A Jackson fire investigator is working to figure out if this fire was set intentionally or accidental.

We will update as soon as we know more.

