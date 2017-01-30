Driver of 18-wheeler falls asleep, overturns truck trailer

According to MHP, an 18-wheeler overturned on I-20 eastbound at the Big Black River in Warren County.

Office supplies spilled all over the interstate.

Officials say the driver of the 18-wheeler fell asleep then woke up and over-corrected. No injuries have been reported but troopers have blocked the right, eastbound lane.

We will update as soon as we get more information.

