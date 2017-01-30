Magee man arrested for theft; found hiding under mom's bed

According to Simpson County Sheriff Donald O'Cain, a man was arrested on warrants for theft of a pressure washer from a tractor shed.

Kenenth Thornton is accused of stealing the pressure washer from R.T. Womack Road off Highway 541 north of Magee. He also had multiple warrants totaling more than $3,000 from Magee Police Department.

In addition to the pressure washer, Thornton also sold a Stihl blower to a local pawn shop that was reported stolen from Covington County.

On Saturday, January 28 about 8 pm, deputies searching for Thornton, found him hiding under a bed at his mom's house on Nevil Craft Road. Thornton will be questioned by investigators about other burglaries in the area.

