Jake Mangum named a Preseason All-American by Baseball America

Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics

For the second time in 2017, sophomore outfielder Jake Mangum has been named a Preseason All-American, this time to the Baseball America second team.



The teams were voted on by MLB scouting directors and national crosscheckers.



Earlier this month, the 2016 Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year was named to the Preseason All-America second team by Perfect Game. The publication also ranked Mangum No. 25 on its list of Top 100 college sophomores.



During his freshman campaign in 2016, Mangum collected the SEC batting crown, recording a league-high .408 batting average, in addition to winning the Ferriss Trophy, being named All-SEC First Team and recognition on seven All-America lists.



Over 62 appearances and 43 starts last season, Mangum tallied 12 doubles, three triples, one home run and 28 runs batted in for a .510 slugging percentage and a .458 on-base percentage. Mangum spent the offseason playing summer ball in the prestigious Cape Cod baseball league for the Bourne Braves and was named a 2016 Cape Cod Baseball League All-Star.



Mangum and the rest of the Diamond Dawgs will begin the 2017 season at Dudy Noble Field on Feb. 17 at 4 p.m. CT against 2016 College World Series participant Texas Tech.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.