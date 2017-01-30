Six Tigers, two Braves named to Preseason All-SWAC Baseball Team

Press Release from the Southwestern Athletic Conference

Alabama State (Eastern) and Arkansas Pine Bluff (Western) have been chosen by the Southwestern Athletic Conference head baseball coaches and sport information directors to win the Eastern and Western divisions as the conference announced its preseason honors on Monday.

For the second consecutive season, defending SWAC Baseball Tournament Champion Alabama State (74 points,14 first place votes) has been pegged to win the Eastern division. ASU, which is coming off a historic 2016 season where the Hornets went a perfect 24-0 in SWAC play, returns the majority of what was a dominant offense last year. Jackson State was picked to finish second with 58 points, Alcorn State (41 points), Alabama A&M (35 points) and Mississippi Valley State (17 points) rounded out the projections for the eastern division.

The Western division is predicted to be very close this season. Arkansas Pine Bluff earned 58 points and was chosen as the preseason favorite. Grambling State and Texas Southern were predicted to each finish in second with 53 points, Southern (37 points) and Prairie View A&M (24 points) followed in the projected order of finish.

Southern outfielder Dondrayas Harris was selected by the league's coaches and sports information directors as the preseason favorite for player of the year. The Panama City, Fla. native hit .346 last season, while racking up 47 hits, totaling 30 RBIs.

Grambling State had two players chosen for preseason individual honors. Pitcher Issac O’Bear was selected as the preseason favorite for pitcher of the year, and infielder Wesley Drain was pegged for the preseason defensive player of the year. O’Bear went 7-3 on the mound for the Tigers last season, while striking out 61 batters and totaling a 4.85 ERA.

Drain had a .263 batting average a season ago, while totaling 50 hits and 31 RBIs for the Tigers. The entire 2017 preseason awards list is below: