Warren Co. child rescued after getting stuck in quicksand

A child in Warren County got stuck in waist-deep mud on Sunday along a creek.

The mud was deep on the bank of a creek at Ball Ground Road. Emergency officials were called in to rescue the child.

One firefighter described the mud as a lot like quicksand but worse, because he said it was harder to pull him out.

Rescuers used a fire hose to loosen the mud and rescuers used webbing and straps to pull the boy out. It took rescue teams about two hours to rescue the child.

Thankfully, he didn't have any injuries.

