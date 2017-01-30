Copiah County murder suspect in custody

A man wanted for murder in Copiah County is now in custody.

Charges were upgraded from aggravated assault to murder for Walter Lee Bryant when the man he was accused of shooting over the weekend in hazlehurst died. The Copiah County Sheriff's Dept. says Bryant shot and seriously injured a man named Antwaun Brown then fled the scene.

Bryant has family in Jackson and Hazlehurst.

If you have any additional information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website. You can also use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com.

