Ole Miss hosts Mississippi State on Tuesday

Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics

Just 90 miles separate Mississippi State and Ole Miss, and when the two clash Tuesday at the Pavilion, this heated rivalry will be renewed for the 254th time.

Tip at the Pavilion is set for 6 p.m. on the SEC Network.

MSU stands at 13-7 on the season, 4-4 in league play following a hard-fought 71-62 loss at Alabama, where a late second-half surged propelled the Tide to victory. Freshman guard Lamar Peters paced the Bulldogs with 13 points, while Schnider Herard added 12.

Ole Miss enters the contest 12-9, 35, following its 78-75 setback against Baylor in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Mike Morgan and Kyle Macy will handle the SEC Network broadcast. The game can also be heard on the MSU radio network with veterans Jim Ellis and Richard Williams on the call.

THE SERIES

MSU leads the all-time series 141-112, but the Rebels lead 82-43 in Oxford with a 1-0 advantage at The Pavilion.

COACHES

Ben Howland is in his second year at MSU and 21st overall. As a head coach in four different stops, he is 428-230 with a 27-24 mark with the Bulldogs.

Andy Kennedy is in his 11th year at Ole Miss and owns a 224-134 ledger. In 11 years overall, he’s 245-148.

QUOTABLE

“It’s a great rivalry and that is what makes athletics. Having these intense rivals raises your level of play. The same is true for them; it raises your level of play.” — MSU coach Ben Howland on the Ole Miss rivalry.

