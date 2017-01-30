Mississippi State women's hoops #5 in new AP Top 25

Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics

An exciting home victory against Texas A&M on Sunday earned the Mississippi State women’s basketball team another week in the Top 5 of the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

After improving to 21-1 overall and 7-1 in SEC play with Sunday’s win, Vic Schaefer’s squad claimed a ninth-straight week in the Top 5. The Bulldogs have been in the Top 10 all 13 weeks.

MSU’s 21 victories are the most in the SEC and tied for the most in the nation this season.

The Bulldogs also snagged their program-best 49th-consecutive week in the poll, the seventh-longest active streak in the nation and second-longest in the SEC.

State is one of three SEC squads in the poll. The Dawgs rank one spot behind South Carolina, while Kentucky re-entered the ranking at No. 25. TAMU and Tennessee both received votes.

Mississippi State takes its school-best nine road wins to Auburn on Thursday for an 8 p.m. showdown on the SEC Network. The Bulldogs return home Sunday, hosting Missouri in a 1:30 p.m. tip on ESPNU.

Associated Press Top 25 Poll – January 30, 2017

Rnk. Team Rcd. Pts. Pvs.

1 UConn (33) 20-0 825 1

2 Baylor 21-1 789 2

3 Maryland 21-1 748 3

4 South Carolina 18-1 737 5

5 Mississippi State 21-1 689 4

6 Florida State 20-2 663 6

7 Notre Dame 20-3 591 8

8 Stanford 19-3 580 10

9 Louisville 20-4 543 9

10 Washington 20-3 522 7

11 Oregon State 20-2 520 11

12 Texas 16-4 467 12

13 UCLA 17-4 442 13

14 Ohio State 19-5 399 15

15 Duke 18-4 384 14

16 Miami (Fla.) 16-5 320 17

17 DePaul 18-5 235 21

18 Oklahoma 16-6 199 20

19 North Carolina St. 16-6 177 18

20 South Florida 17-3 168 23

21 Green Bay 19-2 164 24

22 West Virginia 16-6 114 22

23 Arizona State 14-7 113 16

24 Syracuse 15-7 109 NR

25 Kentucky 15-6 74 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Kansas State 49, Michigan 32, Tennessee 25, Virginia Tech 21, Drake 6, Harvard 6, Temple 3, Northwestern 3, Texas A&M 3, Creighton 2, Oregon 2, Northern Colorado 1.

