Mississippi State women's hoops #5 in new AP Top 25 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Mississippi State women's hoops #5 in new AP Top 25

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics

An exciting home victory against Texas A&M on Sunday earned the Mississippi State women’s basketball team another week in the Top 5 of the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

After improving to 21-1 overall and 7-1 in SEC play with Sunday’s win, Vic Schaefer’s squad claimed a ninth-straight week in the Top 5. The Bulldogs have been in the Top 10 all 13 weeks.

MSU’s 21 victories are the most in the SEC and tied for the most in the nation this season.

The Bulldogs also snagged their program-best 49th-consecutive week in the poll, the seventh-longest active streak in the nation and second-longest in the SEC.

State is one of three SEC squads in the poll. The Dawgs rank one spot behind South Carolina, while Kentucky re-entered the ranking at No. 25. TAMU and Tennessee both received votes.

Mississippi State takes its school-best nine road wins to Auburn on Thursday for an 8 p.m. showdown on the SEC Network. The Bulldogs return home Sunday, hosting Missouri in a 1:30 p.m. tip on ESPNU.

Associated Press Top 25 Poll – January 30, 2017

Rnk.       Team                        Rcd.       Pts.         Pvs.

1              UConn (33)            20-0        825         1

2              Baylor                     21-1        789         2

3              Maryland                21-1        748         3

4              South Carolina       18-1        737         5

5              Mississippi State  21-1        689         4

6              Florida State           20-2        663         6

7              Notre Dame            20-3        591         8

8              Stanford                  19-3        580         10

9              Louisville                 20-4        543         9

10           Washington              20-3        522         7

11           Oregon State           20-2        520         11

12           Texas                      16-4        467         12

13           UCLA                     17-4        442         13

14           Ohio State             19-5        399         15

15           Duke                     18-4        384         14

16           Miami (Fla.)          16-5        320         17

17           DePaul                  18-5        235         21

18           Oklahoma             16-6        199         20

19           North Carolina St. 16-6        177         18

20           South Florida        17-3        168         23

21           Green Bay            19-2        164         24

22           West Virginia        16-6        114         22

23           Arizona State        14-7        113         16

24           Syracuse               15-7        109         NR

25           Kentucky               15-6        74           NR

Others Receiving Votes: Kansas State 49, Michigan 32, Tennessee 25, Virginia Tech 21, Drake 6, Harvard 6, Temple 3, Northwestern 3, Texas A&M 3, Creighton 2, Oregon 2, Northern Colorado 1.

