Trump travel ban affects Mississippians

President Trump's immigration ban is causing mix reactions. The ban on people traveling from Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya, and Somalia is slated to last for 90 days.

Navketan Desai, an immigration attorney with Taggart Rimes and Graham in Ridgeland is advising her clients to stay put while the travel ban is in place, she says right now it's too risky to leave the country.

"If you hold a passport for any one of these countries even if you have a passport from another country as well I strongly advise you not to because you're automatically on that designated country list," said Desai.

Even with the proper visa, some going overseas or traveling to Mississippi could face problems with the travel ban in place. Desai says she's already talked to several foreigners studying at universities and colleges in Mississippi, who have delayed their travel plans.

Navketan Desai said, "It affects US citizens, citizens of the United States, Mississippi residents that have been waiting for their mothers, fathers children spouses to get here for months if not years and finish their immigration process, and now there's an overwhelming cloud of uncertainty."

After 90 days, the Department of Homeland Security will file a report on how effective the travel ban has been, which means it could be in place beyond that point.

"It's going to create and has already created an environment of anxiety and people are scared because of the uncertainty of what's going to happen," said Dasai.

