Emmett Till's accuser allegedly confesses that her claims were false

There is stunning new information in the murder case of Emmett Till.

A new book reveals that Carolyn Bryant Donham, the woman who testified that the teenager made inappropriate comments to her, made false claims.

Bryant Donham's accusations led to the murder of the young Chicago native and galvanized a movement.

14-year-old Emmett Till was visiting family in Money, Mississippi in August 1955 when he spoke to a white woman while buying bubble gum inside this store.

His kidnapping and murder in the following days launched the Civil Rights Movement.

Now six decades later, author Dr.Timothy B. Tyson, writes that Carolyn Bryant Donham, the woman at the center of this horrible chapter in Mississippi history, confessed that she wasn't telling the truth.

"For 50 plus years, now 60 years, Carolyn Bryant had not said a word," said Emmett Till Interpretive Center Director Patrick Weems.

The Center, which serves as a museum in Sumner, sits across the street from the restored courthouse where the murder trial of Carolyn Bryant's husband and brother-in-law was held.

In the book The Blood of Emmett Till, Bryant Donham said she fabricated some parts of the story where Till grabbed her and made advances toward her.

"There was never justice and part of that injustice was Carolyn Bryant", said Weems. "She gave a false testimony that skewed the jury. That allowed the two men that murdered Emmett Till to go free".

Bryant Donham reportedly made her admissions to Tyson in 2007 at the age of 72. She would now be 82-years-old.

"Even as early as 1955, many people believed that her testimony was false," added Weems. "It was so sensationalized, and it didn't add up with other facts".

Mamie Till Mobley sought justice for her son until her death in 2003.

Roy Bryant was Carolyn's husband. He and his half brother J.W. Milam were tried and acquitted by an all white jury.

Till's great uncle, Mose Wright, testified that Milam and Bryant dragged the teenager from his home in the middle of the night.

Both later confessed to the murder in Look Magazine, but faced no chance for retrial because of double jeopardy.

The whereabouts of Carolyn Bryant Donham are unknown.

Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood released this statement about the confession and possible charges:

"Under the rules of court, a prosecutor can neither confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation. I am aware of the reports. I will do all the law allows to make sure justice is done."

